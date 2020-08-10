$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC This Quarter
$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC This Quarter
Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash Co Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion
Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash Co Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion
Genmab A/S to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Genmab A/S to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Foot Locker Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance
Foot Locker Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance
Evertec Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Evertec Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Sell


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report