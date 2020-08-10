$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.79. Perrigo posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 129.4% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

