Brokerages Anticipate SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year sales of $9.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $9.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered SpartanNash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,173 shares of company stock worth $337,410. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in SpartanNash by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,692,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after acquiring an additional 52,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $777.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

