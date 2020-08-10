Genmab A/S (GMAB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Genmab A/S to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GMAB opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Danske lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

