Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.52). Foot Locker also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.66-0.70 EPS.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

