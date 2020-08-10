Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get Evertec alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $31.97 on Friday. Evertec has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Evertec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Evertec by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evertec by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Evertec by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evertec (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.