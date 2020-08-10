Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) to Sell

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

