Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $123.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.07 and a beta of 0.76. Five9 has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $131.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $1,731,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,934,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $2,243,108.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,612,472. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Five9 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Five9 by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Five9 by 1.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

