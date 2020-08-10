Franks International (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franks International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FI. ValuEngine raised Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

FI stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Franks International has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $565.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 101,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $221,529.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,611,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock worth $2,997,363. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Franks International by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

