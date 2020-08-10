Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

FLWS stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evertec Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Evertec Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Sell
Five9 Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Five9 Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Franks International Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Franks International Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com to “Buy”
Forterra Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Forterra Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report