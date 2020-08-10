Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) to “Buy”

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

FLWS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

FLWS stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.59. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,706 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 525,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 399,319 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

