Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRTA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forterra by 66.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth $63,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

