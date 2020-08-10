First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,396,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,498,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

