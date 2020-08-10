Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

FULC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $386.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $33,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $30,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,734 shares in the company, valued at $10,965,495.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,914 shares of company stock worth $408,763. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 410,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

