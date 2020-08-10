GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

GEAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 1.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

