Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

FWRD stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Forward Air by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

