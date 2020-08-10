Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Buy

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.97. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

