Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to Hold

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 159.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 211.7% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 104,423 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

