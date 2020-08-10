Zacks Investment Research Upgrades P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) to Buy

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. P H Glatfelter has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $701.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

