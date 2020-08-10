Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GOSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.53 and a quick ratio of 12.53. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 264.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

