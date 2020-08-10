Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $46.14.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The travel company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 122.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 674.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

