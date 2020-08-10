Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

RMR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.30.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RMR Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

