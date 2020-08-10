Barrington Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $115,857.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,182 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

