Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Genpact from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

G stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Fitzpatrick bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $188,832.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,693 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,327.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Genpact by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $829,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

