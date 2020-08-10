PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PFSW. B. Riley raised their price objective on PFSweb from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.46 million. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that PFSweb will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of PFSweb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,422 shares in the company, valued at $382,064.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PFSweb by 500.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in PFSweb in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

