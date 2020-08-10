Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 139.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 104.25% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxart will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,896,722 shares of company stock worth $273,555,354. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.