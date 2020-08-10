Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.54.

MSI opened at $144.26 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 142.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,423,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after buying an additional 367,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

