Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) versus Dongfeng Motor Group (NASDAQ:DNFGY) Critical Analysis

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 18.60% 16.26% 14.22% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gentex and Dongfeng Motor Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.86 billion 3.59 $424.68 million $1.66 16.40 Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.33 $2.08 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gentex.

Volatility & Risk

Gentex has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Gentex pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gentex and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 1 1 5 0 2.57 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentex currently has a consensus price target of $29.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.06%. Given Gentex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gentex beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in other automotive-related businesses, including the manufacture of vehicle manufacturing equipment; and provision of financial services. In addition, it is involved in the marketing and sale of automobiles; and key assembly other automotive-related businesses. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

