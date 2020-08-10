Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $111.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $24,637,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fox Factory by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.