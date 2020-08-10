Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €25.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.58 ($43.35).

ETR BOSS opened at €22.95 ($25.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.84. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

