Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €25.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.58 ($43.35).

ETR BOSS opened at €22.95 ($25.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.84. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52 week high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

