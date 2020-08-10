Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €31.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC set a €26.50 ($29.78) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.58 ($43.35).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €22.95 ($25.79) on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 12-month high of €59.54 ($66.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.46 and its 200 day moving average is €29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.