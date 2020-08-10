HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $42.73 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $5,166,078.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,713,425.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $1,342,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,253 shares of company stock worth $12,158,272 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,010,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

