Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €24.00 by Independent Research

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.58 ($43.35).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €22.95 ($25.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.84. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52-week high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evertec Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Evertec Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fennec Pharmaceuticals to Sell
Five9 Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Five9 Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Franks International Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Franks International Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1-800-Flowers.Com to “Buy”
Forterra Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
Forterra Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report