Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €24.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOSS. Pareto Securities set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.58 ($43.35).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €22.95 ($25.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.84. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($21.47) and a 52-week high of €59.54 ($66.90).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

