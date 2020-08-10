GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.09 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GSI Technology by 419.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in GSI Technology by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in GSI Technology by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.