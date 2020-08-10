GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $6.09 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.90.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
