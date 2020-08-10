Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,019 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 6,325 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $305.71 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.04 and a 200-day moving average of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

