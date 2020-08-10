Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.35, with a volume of 67506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,369,140.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $115,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,073.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,865. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $295,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,048,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 255,710 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 118.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 348,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 188,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.73 and a beta of 2.15.

About Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

