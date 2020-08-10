WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Trading Up 5.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.08, approximately 328,458 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 286,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Specifically, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,313.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,280 shares of company stock worth $157,000 and sold 39,836 shares worth $883,173. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.99.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Research analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

