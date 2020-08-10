Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shares Up 0.2% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $45.54, 51,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 901,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.