Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.42, but opened at $6.63. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 12,910,903 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ET. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.