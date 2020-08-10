Comparing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kopin presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of ?. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Kopin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -59.04% -65.68% -43.72% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -0.87% 3.12% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kopin and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $29.52 million 5.18 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -4.86 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $450.92 million 0.00 $1.86 million $0.70 N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats Kopin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. Its power discrete products are used in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics cards, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, ultrabooks, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers a family of EZBuck regulators for use in TVs, set-top boxes, data storage systems, servers, and other embedded systems; and the AONX38168 for server and telecommunication markets. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

