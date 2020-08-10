AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) vs. Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Head-To-Head Survey

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A Square Enix 8.20% 10.52% 7.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and Square Enix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40 Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and Square Enix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $6.25 billion 3.72 $1.25 billion $3.30 16.06 Square Enix $2.40 billion 3.23 $196.39 million $1.74 37.36

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR beats Square Enix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. The Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The Publication segment publishes comic and game strategy books, as well as comic magazines. The Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses products, such as character goods and soundtracks. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

