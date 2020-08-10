Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Trading 13.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) traded up 13.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.24, 265,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 124,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 51.80%.

JYNT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Joint by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Joint by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Joint by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

