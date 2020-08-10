Contrasting Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Torm (NASDAQ:TRMD) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Torm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -8.73% -5.01% -2.50% Torm 10.57% 8.45% 4.16%

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Torm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.64 -$21.70 million ($0.25) -9.68 Torm $693.00 million 0.77 $166.02 million N/A N/A

Torm has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Torm shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Torm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 5 0 2.83 Torm 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $4.23, suggesting a potential upside of 74.93%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Torm.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torm has a beta of -413.51, meaning that its share price is 41,451% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torm beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Torm

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 13, 2020, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. TORM PLC is a subsidiary of Njord Luxco.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.