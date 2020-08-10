Critical Analysis: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Drive Shack and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -2,037.84% -16.26% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 16.38% 8.36% 1.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Drive Shack and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

Drive Shack currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 203.03%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.41 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.96 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 8.25 $305.57 million $2.46 9.73

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Drive Shack on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

