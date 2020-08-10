Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Price Up 18.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) rose 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.58, approximately 5,362,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 287% from the average daily volume of 1,386,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $57,968.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 612,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,840 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Teradata by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Teradata by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 141,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

