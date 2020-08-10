Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) vs. Oak Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OVLY) Financial Review

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oak Valley Bancorp and Commercial National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.33 $12.49 million N/A N/A Commercial National Financial $22.51 million 1.61 $5.02 million N/A N/A

Oak Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial National Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Commercial National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 25.36% 10.45% 1.03% Commercial National Financial 21.50% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Commercial National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Commercial National Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial National Financial has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Valley Bancorp beats Commercial National Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts. The company also offers personal loan products, such as automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, personal lines of credit, and unsecured term loans, as well as home equity loans and mortgage loans; and business loans, including secured lines of credit, business equity line of credit, SBA loans, equipment loans, real estate loans, vehicle loans, term loans, USDA loan programs, and capital access loan programs. It also provides other services comprising business VISA check cards, debit and ATM cards, business statement savings, business certificates of deposit, merchant bankcard referrals, night depository, cash management, telephone banking, online banking, e-statements, direct deposit of payroll for employees, federal and state tax payments, child support payments, collection of receivables, and remote deposit capture. The company provides its services through 12 offices located in Barry, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, and Montcalm counties in Michigan. Commercial National Financial Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Ithaca, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.