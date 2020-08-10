Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) versus QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Activision Blizzard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Activision Blizzard pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QAD pays out -36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Activision Blizzard has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. QAD is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Activision Blizzard and QAD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 9.81 $1.50 billion $2.08 39.65 QAD $310.77 million 2.72 -$15.95 million ($0.79) -52.35

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than QAD. QAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and QAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 25.96% 17.66% 11.79% QAD -4.28% -1.49% -0.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Activision Blizzard and QAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 1 3 27 1 2.88 QAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus target price of $83.26, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. QAD has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QAD is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Volatility & Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QAD has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats QAD on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About QAD

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturers' material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The company's QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

