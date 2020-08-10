Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 6.7% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) traded up 6.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.25, 1,326,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,613,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $755.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

About Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

