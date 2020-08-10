Head-To-Head Contrast: DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) versus Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DENSO CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eisai shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DENSO CORP/ADR and Eisai’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO CORP/ADR $47.41 billion 0.65 $626.51 million $0.40 48.68 Eisai $6.40 billion 4.03 $1.12 billion $3.91 22.25

Eisai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENSO CORP/ADR. Eisai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DENSO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eisai pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DENSO CORP/ADR pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Eisai pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DENSO CORP/ADR and Eisai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO CORP/ADR 0 3 1 0 2.25 Eisai 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares DENSO CORP/ADR and Eisai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO CORP/ADR -1.72% -2.10% -1.37% Eisai 17.61% 18.65% 11.97%

Volatility and Risk

DENSO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eisai has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eisai beats DENSO CORP/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DENSO CORP/ADR

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also offers Aricept for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies worldwide; and BELVIQ, an antiobesity agent in the United States. In addition, it develops Halaven, an anticancer agent in the oncology area for use in the treatment of breast cancer in approximately 65 countries and also for use in the treatment of malignant soft tissue sarcoma in 50 countries; and Lenvima, an anticancer agent for use in the treatment of thyroid cancer in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. Further, the company has been approved as combination therapy with everolimus for use in the treatment of renal cell carcinoma in the United States and Europe. It has strategic collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc. for Lenvima in the oncology and dementia fields; and with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for Lenvima and Opdivo combination therapy for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as Collaboration Agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop a therapy for treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was formerly known as Nihon Eisai Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Eisai Co., Ltd. in 1955. Eisai Co., Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

