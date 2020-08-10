Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Price Up 16.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) were up 16.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 388,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 194,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%.

FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.62.

About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

