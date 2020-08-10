Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Price Up 16.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) were up 16.3% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.25, approximately 388,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 194,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.
The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%.
FDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $215.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.62.
About Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)
Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.
