FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $215.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $177.91 and last traded at $176.97, with a volume of 27396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.53 per share, for a total transaction of $361,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,401 shares in the company, valued at $724,096.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $6,484,925. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $10,618,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,109,329,000 after acquiring an additional 645,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

