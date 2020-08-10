Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($62.92) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €59.00 ($66.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.62 ($73.73).

Shares of BMW opened at €54.90 ($61.69) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($41.12) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($86.58). The company has a 50-day moving average of €58.01 and a 200 day moving average of €56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

